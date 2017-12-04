KPDNKK seize pirated software worth over RM350,000 in Perak

IPOH: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) seized 21 copies of pirated computer software and nine computers worth about RM354,000 in two raids on Nov 29 and 30.

Perak PKDNKK chief enforcement officer Shamsul Nizam Khalil said the raids followed complaints from Business Software Alliance (BSA) on software piracy in two business premises in Lahat and Taman Canning.

"We seized pirated computer software by Solidworks, Adobe and Autodesk worth about RM327,000 and computer hardware worth about RM27,000," he told a media conference, here today.

The two companies which are into food packaging and manufacturing, construction and interior design business may be subjected legal to action under Section 41 (1) (d) of the Copyright Act 1987.

Shamsul Nizam said five cases of pirated computer software were recorded from Jan to Nov this year with the seizure of software and hardware worth about RM372,500.

"KPDNKK takes a serious look view of business premises that use pirated computer software because they should use licensed software in their business dealings," he added. — Bernama