Kronologi Asia gains shareholders approval for RM45m Quantum Storage buy

KUALA LUMPUR: Enterprise data management firm Kronologi Asia Bhd, which received full approval from its shareholders to acquire Quantum Storage (Hong Kong) Ltd for RM45 million, said the group is open to partnership that could add value to its business.

“We are open to partnership. We’ll assess any opportunity if it comes up. If the business makes sense for us we will proceed,” Kronologi acting CEO and chief technology officer Philip Teo told reporters after its EGM here today.

“But nothing there is mature enough to announce (now),” he added.

In addition, Teo noted that the group will also focus on the organic growth, which will be the key in the group’s expansion in the region.

Currently, the group’s enterprise data management business covers the South-East Asian region, which includes Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand as well as India.

The stock closed 1.5 sen lower to 99.5 sen with some 1.9 million shares changing hands.