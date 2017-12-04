Man charged with using illegal phone that jammed communications

GEORGE TOWN: In what is believed to be the first such case in Penang, a 57-year-old businessman has claimed trial at the sessions court here to five counts of using an illegal communication device which went on to jam the frequency coverage of telecommunication operators (telcos) in his neighborhood.

The man is alleged to have violated the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act (MCMC) Act 1998 by installing and using a special "cordless" telephone at his home at Jalan Desiran 5, Tanjong Tokong at 12pm on Feb 24, 2016.

Its presence disrupted the frequency services of all telcos operating in the area.

Abdul Jabbar Mohd Sulaiman, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences, which could find him imprisoned for not more than a year and receiving a fine not exceeding RM50,000.

He was also charged with using communication equipment which had not been certified by the MCMC at the same place, time and date.

DPP Mohd Sophian Zakaria has asked for bail to be imposed at RM5,000, but Jabbar's counsel S. Raveentharan successfully argued that MCMC legislation does not stipulate for bail to be imposed on a defendant.

Sessions Judge Norsalha Datuk Hamzah presided over the proceedings.

Raveentharan also said that his client does not have a prior conviction, while the disputed item, the "cordless telephone", was a gift presented to him from Singapore.

Norsalha fixed mention on Jan 16 pending submission of the relevant documents.