M'sian millennials aspire corrupt free nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian millennials aspire to develop a society full of integrity, moving towards a responsible nation & free from corruption.

This is part of the resolutions adopted at the end of the one-day Millennials Empowerment Summit (MES) 2017 here today, held in conjunction with the Dec 5-9 Umno general assembly.

The millennials urged Malaysians to further strengthen integrity and moral values to the children of Malaysia at an early stage as well as to give emphasis on social and human development in all aspects of life.

"They also wanted Malaysians to understand and embrace the implication of a corrupted and corruption-free nation; and leaders continue working on combating corruption in all levels of government," according to the resolution.

The event was organised by the Umno Foreign Students' Bureau.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin told the audience that he felt proud of the contents of the declaration, and it further proved how the young generation was keen to move towards the National Transformation 2050 (TN50), as well as looking at Malaysia becoming a country with integrity and value. — Bernama