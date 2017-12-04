Nadma ready for second wave of floods: Shahidan

KUALA NERUS: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is prepared to face the possibility of a second wave of floods following the high tide phenomenon expected to occur on Dec 7.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said this included freezing leave of all security agency personnel such as the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department and Nadma.

"We expect a second wave of floods to hit when the high tide comes in on Dec 7. We are ready with the machinery and manpower to be mobilised in the fields.

"In addition, we will also be facilitating the coordination of air assets for SAR purposes which will be operated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)," Shahidan told reporters after visiting the SK Kompleks Gong Badak here today.

The temporary relief centre is currently housing the highest number of flood victims in Terengganu, with 637 victims from 145 families.

Also present were Nadma director-general, Datuk Rashid Harun and Terengganu APM director, Lieut Col Che Adam A Rahman.

On the prolonged floods in the low-lying areas, Shahidan urged the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to find a solution to the problem as the flood victims could not return home even after the flood water had receded.

"The best way is to pump the water out of the water-logged areas," he said. — Bernama