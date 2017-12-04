New unisex fragrances

GENDER neutral fashion and beauty is arguably one of the biggest trends of the year, and the fragrance industry certainly seems to have taken note. Here are five of the newest unisex perfumes that would make great stocking fillers this festive season.

1 Note de Yuzu

Fashion house Maison Kitsuné debuted its first fragrance this autumn, an Eau de Parfum called Note de Yuzu that was created by perfumer James Heeley. The unisex scent features top notes of the Japanese citrus fruit yuzu, mandarin and grapefruit, as well as base notes of Haitian vetiver and white musk.

2 Vetyverio Eau de Parfum

Diptyque's woody new Eau de Parfum "goes beyond gender", according to the fragrance house, focusing on vetiver for a scent that ranges from smoky to subtly floral, with accents of grapefruit and patchouli.

3 Wicked Love

September saw Maison Margiela announce the expansion of its Replica fragrance series with a new perfume, Wicked Love. The androgynous scent was designed to call to mind the feeling of forbidden attraction and features notes of Centifolia roses, jasmine, vetiver, cedar wood and white musk.

4 CK All

Calvin Klein has a long-standing history of gender-neutral fragrances, and the brand expanded its portfolio in February this year with the launch of CK All. Described by the brand as a "clean scent", it features notes of bergamot, mandarin, grapefruit flower, lily flore, rhubarb, amber, musk and vetiver.

5 Neroli

Jewellery house Chopard returned to the fragrance industry earlier this year with a range of four scents crafted from fair trade ingredients. One of the perfumes, Néroli, contrasts fresh citrus notes with a spicy Cardamom heart, for a very modern contrast. – AFP Relaxnews