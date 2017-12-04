Noh Omar receives courtesy call from UN-Habitat Executive Director

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Tan Sri Noh Omar today received a courtesy call from United Nations (UN)-Habitat Executive Director Dr Joan Clos at his office in conjunction with the Ninth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF9).

They discussed, among others, on Malaysia's work progress in hosting the event to be held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Feb 7 until Feb 13, 2018.

Noh will also chair the WUF9 Local Organizing Committee meeting and monitor the preparation of WUF9 closely.

The forum is hosted by different cities every two years to examine the most pressuring issue facing the world today and explore new solutions to the numerous challenges that confront today's cities. — Bernama