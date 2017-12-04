Number of Kelantan flood evacuees drops to 2,589

KOTA BARU: The number of evacuees at relief centres in Kelantan has dropped as of 8 pm today, going down to 2,589 people from 956 families at 14 relief centres, compared to 5,608 at 4pm today.

The infobanjir portal of the Social Welfare Department said Pasir Mas still has the highest number of evacuees with 1,602 housed in eight relief centres, followed by Tumpat with 963 in five centres and Pasir Puteh with 24 at one centre.

The Kelantan eBanjir portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang dropped to 9.66m at 8pm, compared to 9.79m at 4pm today. The danger level is 9m.

The same portal reported a fair weather tonight. No major roads were closed to vehicles. — Bernama