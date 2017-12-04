Number of Kelantan flood evacuees drops to 6,637 at noon Monday

KOTA BARU: As the floodwaters continued to recede, more evacuees in Kelantan returned to their homes.

As at noon today, the number of evacuees had dropped to 6,637 from 2,443 families compared to 8,134 people at 8am.

These evacuees were being accommodated at 23 relief centres in three districts, namely Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh, according to the infobanjir application of the Social Welfare Department.

It reported that the Pasir Mas district had the highest number of evacuees, 3,490 from 1,427 families housed at 14 relief centres, followed by Tumpat with 3,123 evacuees from 1,011 families at eight centres and Pasir Puteh with 24 evacuees from five families at one centre.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that the level of Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang had dropped to 9.9 metres at 11am compared to 9.94 metres at 8am. The danger point is nine metres. The level of Sungai Golok at Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, had also dropped, to 3.32 metres from 3.34 metres. The danger point is 2.5 metres.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my ported reported that the weather in Kelantan was fine in the afternoon. — Bernama