Pahang sees further drop in number of flood evacuees

Posted on 4 December 2017 - 06:16pm Last updated on 4 December 2017 - 07:11pm

KUANTAN: The floodwaters in Pahang continued to recede further, allowing more evacuees to return to their homes.

Only one relief centre remained open as at 5 pm today, at the Kuala Semantan community hall in Raub, with 26 evacuees from seven families, said Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff.

He said the relief centre at the Cheroh 3 Low-Cost Housing Scheme was closed at 3 pm after the 10 evacuees from two families there returned to their homes.

"The weather in Raub is fine and no rain was reported this afternoon," he said to reporters.

He also said that work was ongoing to clear landslides at several points along four km of the access road to the Sungai Kelit Orang Asli Settlement which has 71 residents from 21 families.

The landslides occurred at 2 am on Saturday following heavy rain.

The road is closed to all vehicles. — Bernama