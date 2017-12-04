PBAPP launches 24-Hour Call Centre to enhance service

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) in collaboration with Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) today launched a 24-Hour Call Centre as part of efforts to ensure water supply service in the state reached an optimum level.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the new call centre would handle all calls from customers regarding water supply problems in the state.

"All the central operating components, including technology, management services, and training will be handled by TM ONE and at the same time, PBAPP's consumer data security is guaranteed as stated in the PBAPP-TM ONE operating agreement," he told a news conference here today.

He said consumers can get in touch with the 24 Hour Call Centre via the toll-free number at 04-2558255.

Jaseni said currently PBAPP received between 15,000 and 20,000 calls a day from consumers pertaining to water supply problems. — Bernama