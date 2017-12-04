PM congratulates victorious women bowlers

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) today congratulated the national women's tenpin bowling team which won the gold medal at the World Championship in Las Vegas.

"Syabas (Congratulations) to the women's bowling team for raising the image of our country by winning the gold medal at the 2017 World Bowling Championship in Las Vegas!" the Prime Minister posted on his Twitter account.

The team ended a 10-year drought to win the gold medal at the championship.

The team of Shalin Zulkifli, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, Sin Li Jane, Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi and Natasha Roslan beat Singapore 214-209, 188-177 in the final at the South Point Bowling Center.

They had beaten Colombia 198-207, 248-168 and 182-181 in a semifinal to enter the final.

The victory is the third at the world championship for a Malaysian team, after the maiden win in 2003 in Kuala Lumpur and the second in 2007 in Monterrey, Mexico.

— Bernama