Raising the standard

Relax in style at Berjaya Times Square Hotel's Club Premier room and enjoy complimentary food and beverage at the Club Lounge.

BERJAYA Times Square Hotel has introduced two new room categories – a classically charming studio room, and a Rowland two-bedroom suite – at its recently-refurbished and rejuvenated Club Premier Rooms & Suites located on the 17th to 20th floors.

Members of the media were recently given a taste of what guests staying at the Club Premier Rooms & Suites get to enjoy, as well as what the new Club Lounge has to offer.

The 51sq m Club Premier rooms feature a separate bath and shower, blonde timber furniture, and a plush king size bed, while the 99sq m Club Premier suites feature separate king- or twin-bedded rooms with ensuite bathrooms, and large LED TVs in each bedroom.

Guests checking into these rooms and suites can enjoy 24-hour personalised check-in and check-out, from 12.01am on the day of arrival to 11.59pm on the day of departure.

Other benefits include daily turndown services, a daily treat from the chef, a 20% discount on food and beverage bills, as well as complimentary local calls, and daily pressing services for two pieces of clothings.

The Club Lounge, located on the 14th floor, is for the exclusive use of guests of the Club Premier Rooms & Suites.

To enter the lounge, guests must present their key card at the lounge reception.

"It is a great pleasure to offer a new and revitalising Club Lounge with a unique design for our guests," said Berjaya Times Square Hotel Kuala Lumpur area general manager Mondi Mecja.

"The lounge has a contemporary look, offering a sophisticated, inviting and warm space for travellers and families."

The Club Lounge serves a complimentary breakfast from 6.30am to 10.30am, and cocktails and mocktails from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, along with some light eats at its buffet spread.

During other hours, guests can help themselves to a range of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.

For small private meetings, there are two special VIP rooms set aside for the guests' convenience.

The Club Lounge is open daily from 5.30am to 11pm.

Mecja added: "Offering authentic hospitality, Berjaya Times Square Hotel will continue to provide innovative products and services for discerning guests."

