Refined simplicity

Pamela Bong.

Petit Moi offers a wide range of European-inspired silhouettes for parents to style their kids.

WHEN she pursued her Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounts, and Management, Pamela Bong, 23, didn't think she and her partners would ever launch their own brand of children's wear. "Petit Moi", which translates as "Little Me" in French, is a chic children's apparel inspired by European silhouettes fit for kids with a taste for fashion. Having been brought up in a family where her mum is a fashion designer, it has definitely influenced Pamela to follow the same path. Petit Moi was co-founded with Iman Kamarudin and Farihin Mat Azam.

When was Petit Moi founded and what inspired this brand?

It was actually founded around this time last year. This brand was inspired by our love for kids. Moreover two of my partners have kids of their own. We have always wanted to dress and design clothing for kids. Besides that, we want kids to look good and stylish no matter the occasion.

From a business perspective, however, we realised that it was a niche market in Malaysia that people have not tapped into. We decided to pursue it because it was a good business opportunity.

Where do you find inspiration for your designs?

All three of us spent a fair amount of time abroad in European countries, travelling back and forth. So we had many designs looming over our heads for a while now. Many European brands actually inspired our designs. Additionally, we also travelled around the world in search of the perfect fabric and texture for our line without compromising on fashion and comfort.

How was Petit Moi funded?

To be honest, we didn't get any help in terms of funding from our families. We did everything from scratch and even pulled our savings together to start Petit Moi. It's also why we are doing everything in-house and ensuring our customers have the best clothing for their kids.

Was it always a passion to design clothes?

Most definitely! We've always had a fascination for fashion. Having been surrounded by kids our entire life, it has most definitely made us even more passionate about what we do and what we hope to achieve in the years to come. Our goal is to take Petit Moi international and expand it into something even bigger. Currently our collection is available online and in selected stores.

How does Petit Moi differ from other children's clothing brand?

The market these days is saturated with children's wear that often carries kiddish looks that many may not prefer. Petit Moi is way trendier as we mimic adult's wear. It's definitely more stylish in terms of how chic and minimal the designs are. In terms of pricing, it is generally more affordable than the European brands that share similar silhouettes.

Is there any charity organisations that Petit Moi is working with?

At the moment, we aren't collaborating with anyone. However, we have discussed this topic before and hopefully, we will have something in the works next year. But it will definitely happen one day because we would love to help children in need.