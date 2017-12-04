Rosmah launches two books on M'sian women leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, today launched two books, titled "Pergerakan Wanita Umno: Daripada Sayap kepada Tulang Belakang" and "Ibu Terbaik Bangsa' from the Srikandi Negara series.

The two books are the second and third in the series published by Wanita Umno. The first was launched in 2014.

Also present at the launch were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Wanita Umnochief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

The 127-page book "Pergerakan Wanita Umno: Daripada Sayap kepada Tulang Belakang" is on the political journey of past and current women leaders, while the 130-page 'Ibu Terbaik Bangsa' is a manifestation of the movement's continued struggle for the benefit of the coming generations.

At a news conference after the launch, Shahrizat said the books could serve as a reference and guidance for the future generations in safeguarding the party and the nation.

She said both the books would be distributed to Wanita Umno delegates at the party's general assembly, which begins tomorrow. — Bernama