Stop politicising arrest of nephew, Noh Omar tells Azmin

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has been advised to stop politicising the recent arrest of his nephew and three others by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and allow the independent body to perform its investigations.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix) said it is not surprising that Mohamed Azmin said the arrests were politically motivated.

"I am not surprised. For him, he must not be 'disturbed'. The MACC and the police are doing their jobs and are fair if they arrest or investigate a Barisan Nasional (BN) person.

"MACC nabs Umno leaders, it's fine, Police catch BN leaders, it's all good. Only when they catch PKR people does he (Mohamed Azmin) make noise," he told reporters after attending the ministry's monthly gathering, here, today.

Noh, who is also Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said Azmin's reason for speaking out against the arrests is to create a perception whereby those from the Opposition pact are "saintly", "holier than thou" and "corrupt-free".

"This is why former Selangor mentris besar like Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib and Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim have had enough of Azmin's antics and support BN these days.

"We are transparent in these things and have nothing to hide," he added.

His response came after Mohamed Azmin had reportedly claimed that MACC's arrest of his 34-year-old nephew and three others on Nov 29 in connection with illegal sand mining activity in Sungai Long, Kajang, was politically motivated.

On another matter, Noh also announced that 30 new fire stations will be built and completed throughout the country in 2018.

"The Fire and Rescue Department would need up to 960 new personnel for these new fire stations. As such the ministry will be putting forth its request to the Public Services Department (JPA) in making it happen," he said.

During his speech at the event, Noh also announced that the Fire and Rescue Department will be receiving two AgustaWestland AW189 helicopters equipped with the latest technology worth RM100 million each.

"They will also receive 19 aerial ladder platforms with a height-reach of 37 metres worth RM4.3 million each which will be delivered in stages next year," he added.