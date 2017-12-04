Support from all quarters needed to eliminate corruption: Reezal Merican

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia needs the support of all quarters, regardless of their differences in opinion, background and politics to fight and free the country of corruption, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

The Umno Supreme Council member said the fight against corruption had no time limit or place and required undivided support and cooperation from all quarters, including youths.

"If we want to succeed in the effort to fight corruption, we have to bring up the matter at all levels and platforms, if we want to be the most vocal country in fighting corruption," he said .

The Umno Overseas Students Bureau chairman said this speaking at the Millennials Empowerment Summit (MES) organised by the bureau in conjunction with the 2017 Umno General Assembly today.

It was opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno vice-president and assuming the duties of party deputy president.

Reezal said the fight against corruption was not only demanded upon citizens for love of the country, but also in Islam.

Meanwhile, Overseas Umno Club president Ahmad Syazwan Shah , when met by Bernama, said youths, especially students, should be exposed to more programmes on corruption to provide them with a better perspective and more comprehensive explanation on the problem.

"Youths today, at the mention of corruption, they will certainly link it to politicians. So, more programmes should be carried out to get a real picture of the issue, apart from finding solutions to together eliminate the problem," he said.

The 2017 Umno General Assembly will be held from Dec 5 to 9 at the Putra World Trade Centre and attended by 5,739 delegates. — Bernama