Three die in train derailment in DR Congo

KINSHASA: Three people died when a passenger train derailed in the centre of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said Sunday.

The accident occurred early Sunday in the Kasai Central province, about 70km from the city of Kananga.

"The train derailed around 3am. Two women and a child who tried to jump were unfortunately crushed," said Joachim Likaka, administrator of the territory of Demba.

Rail accidents are frequent in DR Congo because of the poor state of the railways, which are old and badly maintained.

In Nov, 35 people died when a freight train derailed and then caught fire in Lualaba Province. — AFP