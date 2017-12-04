True wealth lies not in money

WEALTH is important to all, but in our present materialistic age, wealth is almost entirely equated with money.

While there are hundreds of methods to make money grow, the fundamentals are quite simple and few.

There are people who use ingenious, smart and crooked ways to make money grow, but if we understand true wealth, we will also come to know that true growth of wealth happens only through noble means.

The relationship that humans have with wealth reveals interesting aspects about their character traits.

The way people think about growing their wealth depends a lot on their value systems.

Some people think that they can have more money by being thrifty. Some hope to make a quick buck through buying lottery tickets, betting, gaming, and so on.

There are also people who make money through illegal and unrighteous methods.

On the other hand, there are many religious-minded and kind-hearted people who believe that money grows by donating it to charity.

Money has this addictive effect, so much so that even those who have a lot of it live in a state of wanting more and more of it.

Once someone becomes a millionaire, he wants to be a billionaire, and then a multi-billionaire. The game never seems to end.

Wealth in a deeper sense means an asset that gives a sense of fulfilment and also the power to share it with others and fulfil their needs as well.

While material wealth diminishes with spending, spiritual wealth increases with spending. And with spiritual wealth, the growth happens immediately and on a larger scale.

When you share wisdom, love, joy and peace, you feel more wise, loved, happy and peaceful. Because when you share love, you first feel love in your heart, and when you make others feel loved, they reflect it back to you and thus it grows instantly.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.