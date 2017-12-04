Tunku Shazuddin is new chairman of Berjaya Food

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd told the stock exchange today it has appointed Datuk Tunku Shazuddin Tunku Sallehuddin as its new chairman.

Tunku Shazuddin, one of two sons of the Sultan of Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, replaces Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching.

Currently, Tunku Shazuddin is a shareholder and managing director of Seri Libana Sdn Bhd, a company involved in interior fit-outs and project management specifically handling government contracts.

He also provides consultancy services to various state and government departments, including acquisition of new technologies and funding for various agricultural and tourism initiatives.

Tunku Shazuddin, who graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University, the US, majoring in design and marketing, began his career with Johan Design Associates and managed numerous design projects from graphic, interior design to branding for various corporate and private clients.

He continued his career in the same industry with other companies including Hewlett Packard, Data One and Keppel Group of Singapore until year 2001.

In 2002, he ventured into the design business and formed an agency in 2005 and subsequently became a major shareholder for both Rethink Sdn Bhd and Reka 3 Sdn Bhd.