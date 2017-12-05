BN will review direct candidate formula for GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional will review the implementation of the "direct candidate" formula in the upcoming general elections (GE14).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the formula has proven to be effective in the last Sarawak state election.

"We need to articulate and discuss in detail because actually the formula has been implemented in Sarawak and (GE14) is not subjected to Sarawak (alone).

"But if there's a need for a few seats then this formula can be formulated in Semenanjung," Ahmad Zahid told reporters during his walkabout at the 71st Umno General Assembly (PAU2017) held at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Earlier this week, People's Progressive Party (MyPPP) president Tan Sri M Kayveas said the party will support the use of the direct candidate system to resolve any dispute regarding seat allocation among Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties in GE14.

In the 2016 Sarawak state election, BN direct candidates emerged victorious despite not representing any of the state BN component parties.

The BN coalition has tightened its grip on the biggest state in Malaysia after capturing 72 out of the 82 seats in the state legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said PAU2017 to be held from Dec 5 to 9 will focus on the party's preparedness for GE14.

"Not only for Umno but our component parties as well," he said.

Ahmad Zahid also launched the PAU2017 media centre which will house all 75 local and international media for the assembly's coverage.