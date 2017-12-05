Cook detained over man's murder in Sg Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: A cook in his 20's was detained by police last night to assist investigations into the case of a man who was found dead and is believed to have been stabbed at the back of a house in Lorong Fairuz 3, Taman Arked, near here yesterday.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Saifi Abdul Hamid said the man who is working as a cook in Penang was picked up at 8.30pm around here and would be remanded for three days starting today. He said the suspect was the owner of a Perodua Axia found burnt near the location of the incident.

"Initial investigations found the suspect did not have any previous records and the motive for killing the 25-year-old victim yesterday was still being investigated by police," he said in a statement here.

Earlier, the victim from Nibong Tebal, Penang was found dead with stab wounds on the chest and injuries to the face and hands, and is believed to have put up a struggle.

Police were informed at 3.07pm yesterday that a man had been found dead.