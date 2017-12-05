Cops nab masseur who stole from victims on the pretext of offering services

KEPALA BATAS: Police believe that they have solved 30 cases of theft here, following the arrest of an Indonesian woman masseur who had tricked her victims who were mostly local housewives on the mainland into allowing her into their homes on the pretext of either giving them a good rub down or to inquire about renting houses.

While the victims were preparing to be massaged or to check details of houses for rent, the Indonesian masseur would enter their bedrooms and raid their belongings in quick fashion, often making away with jewellery, smartphones, cash and other valuables.

According to North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor, the police arrested the 43-year-old suspect at her rented premise in Lorong Tunas, Seberang Jaya about 12pm on Sunday.

Noorzainy said the police had raided the suspect's home after tracking down her motorcycle.

Her latest victim was able to note down the her motorcycle registration number as she fled.

"Up to this moment, we have received four police reports as the suspect has targeted housewives, aged between the 40s and 50s, who were alone in their houses between 10am and 12pm. The suspect would approach her victims and ask if their houses were available for rent or in some cases offer massage services.

"The suspect will then request to head to the kitchen for a glass of water as she claimed that she was thirsty. Once allowed in she would rush straight into the bedrooms to steal. She managed to do it fast to evade capture. She will then sneak out of the house before the victims could react."

Many of the victims were slow to react," Noorzainy told a press conference at the district police headquarters.