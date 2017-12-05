Criminal probe of Harvey Weinstein moves forward

NEW YORK: A criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is moving forward, NYPD chief detective Robert Boyce said Monday without giving a timeline for possible charges.

"This case is going forward right now," he told a briefing, citing regular communication with Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. though with no details on timing.

"There has been no determination on where its going to go, or what timeline has been done as to when it's going to go to a grand jury," the New York Police Department staffer explained.

Boyce said he has sent detectives to Los Angeles on the multi-front case.

"I have two detectives in LA right now. I have sent them to Paris. I have sent them pretty much around the world ... More women coming out: its a good thing. We see a decided increase in the people coming forward and having faith," he stressed.

New York-based actress Paz de la Huerta alleges that Weinstein raped her at her Manhattan home in 2010.

More than 100 women have come forward since October to accuse Weinstein of bullying and degrading behavior over the past 40 years, from intimidation to rape.

But many of the allegations could not be investigated criminally because of statutes of limitations.

And few woman actually have filed criminal charges: de la Huerta, another in Los Angeles and another in London. — AFP