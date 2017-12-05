Datuk Sri expresses remorse for assaulting Rela officers

Liow (C) presents his contribution to Community Policing Malaysia founder and chief executive officer Kuan Chee Heng (L), on Dec 5, 2017. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

SERDANG: The 29-year-old Datuk Sri who was charged with assaulting three People's Volunteer Corp (Rela) members in Ampang last month, expressed remorse over his actions.

Datuk Sri Liow Soon Hee said he is also willing to extend his apology to the Rela members over his aggressive action against the three victims.

"I want to be part of the society and I regret my actions.

"I am willing to extend my apology to the victims affected by the incident," he told theSun when met at the Selangor Community policing headquarters here today.

When asked how he feels about people demanding his Datukship to be stripped following the assault, he will leave it to the relevant authorities to decide.

"I will leave it to the relevant authorities decide on that matter," he added.

Earlier Liow, contributed RM210,000 to support two university students, Selangor community policing and to build a basketball court in an independent Chinese school in Puchong.

He handed over the cheque to Community Policing Malaysia founder and chief executive officer Kuan Chee Heng.

In the 6.30am incident on Oct 27, the three Rela personnel were on security duty for a religious ceremony at Kew Ong Yah temple in Kampung Baru Ampang, Selangor, when they were allegedly roughed up by the suspect.

One of the Rela members had told Liow that his car, which was parked in front of the temple, was causing traffic congestion.

However, that rebuke led to him and two more Rela members, who came forward to defuse the situation, being beaten up.

They then made a police report at the Ampang police station and headed to the hospital nearby for immediate treatment.

Liow could possibly face up to two years in jail or a fine or both if he is convicted under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

He was also accused of assaulting 27-year-old Lee Weng Poh for which he could face up to seven years in jail and a fine if convicted for the offence under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The court set bail at RM17,000 with one surety for all the charges and ordered Liow not to disturb the witnesses and set mention for the case on Dec 14.

Liow also faces another two charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to Leong Jun Jie, 21, and Cheong. This could land him another year in jail or a fine up to RM2,000 or both.