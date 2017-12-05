Fewer flood victims at Kelantan evacuation centres

KOTA BARU: The number of flood victims still sheltered at 14 evacuation centres in Kelantan as at 8am is 2,298 comprising 823 families, which is a decrease, from 2,589 at 8pm yesterday.

The Social Welfare Department's 'infobanjir' application said most of the affected residents were in Pasir Mas with 1,382 from 535 families, who are staying at eight centres, followed by Tumpat with 892 (283 families) at five centres and Pasir Puteh with 24 (five families) at one centre.

State flood portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that the water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang was 9.29m at 7am, compared to 9.66m at 8pm. The danger level is nine metres.

The portal also reported that no main roads had been closed to traffic, with the weather being fine, today. — Bernama