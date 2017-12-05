Group expresses bewilderment after being barred from entering India

GEORGE TOWN: A group of 14 Malaysians of Indian Muslim origin could not believe that their trip to India last Saturday had turned into a nightmare after they were barred from entering the country by India's immigration.

They were shocked over what had transpired with one of them claiming that perhaps their attire of flowing Muslim robes could have scared away the Indian authorities.

Bread shop owner Ahmad Ansari Abdul Jabbar, 51, said that he was totally out of his mind over why they were barred from entering and he pointed out that it was unacceptable if it was on grounds of his attire.

He maintained his stance that the group was not there to preach as alleged, but on a two-week sightseeing tour of India after arriving in Chennai from Kuala Lumpur International Airport last Saturday.

He said their initial tour plan was to fly to the capital New Delhi after staying in Chennai and then to visit various places of interests there.

However, the plan was scrapped after the Immigration personnel in India prohibited them from entering upon landing at the airport on grounds of improper attire.

Ansari said the group were informed that they will be deported back due to a ban on Muslim preachers entering the city after an earlier incident of unrest in the northern Indian state of Haryana near New Delhi.

Ansari said the immigration officers refused to hear their side of the story and proceeded to order them back to Malaysia.

He hopes that the Indian government could come forward to clear the air over their ordeal.

He also said that an amount of RM3,500 was paid to the tour agent by each tour member.

"The money of about RM49,000 is now gone. And, we have yet to visit India."

The group later boarded another flight back to Malaysia after waiting for some time in the holding area of the Chennai International Airport.

A spokesperson with the Indian High Commission, said that they will investigate the claims made by the group, and said that they will get back to the Malaysian media if there was anything of importance.

"It will take time to probe the matter as the incident happened in India." said the spokesperson.