Hibiscus gets Petronas’ blessings

KUALA LUMPUR: Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd, which has ruled out a dividend payout to shareholders in the short term, now has Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd’s blessing to acquire a 50% participating interest in North Sabah Enhanced Oil Recovery (North Sabah EOR) production sharing contract (PSC).

Hibiscus Petroleum’s non-independent and non-executive chairman Zainul Rahim Mohd Zain said the group will not be considering a payout to reward shareholders in the near-term, because whatever profits made will be re-invested to grow the business.

“It is a very capital intensive business. We would love to pay dividends, but only when we can afford it,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference after the group’s AGM today, managing director Dr Kenneth Gerard Pereira said Hibiscus Petroleum has been profitable in the past seven quarters despite a backdrop of low oil prices which ranged between US$45 and US$51 per barrel.

He said the group, which saw its net profit plunge 86.57% in the first quarter ended Sept 30, could see an encouraging year ahead if it is able to manage its cost price and keep production at reasonable levels.

For the time being, Hibiscus Petroleum will be focusing on its 50% owned key operating asset in the Anasuria Cluster and in completing the acquisition of 50% participating interest in North Sabah EOR.

The Anasuria Cluster is its key operating asset located in the United Kingdom and jointly operated with Ping Petroleum Ltd.

Hibiscus Petroleum’s indirectly owned subsidiary SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd received “unconditional consent” from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd to acquire 50% participating interest in North Sabah EOR from Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd and Shell Sabah Selatan Sdn Bhd.

“We are talking to financial institutions for general funding and North Sabah may be a recipient of some of the funding,” Pereira said when explaining its funding requirements.