Illegal firearms workshop: Immigration Dept leaves investigation to police

PUTRAJAYA: The Kelantan Immigration Department (JIM) which has uncovered an illegal workshop used to produce homemade firearms during a raid on a foreign workers settlement in Tanah Merah, Kelantan yesterday, is leaving it to the police to take further action.

JIM director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali in a statement today said the illegal firearm workshop was uncovered after a team of immigration enforcement officers conducted an inspection during an operation dubbed 'Op Kutip' at Felda Kemahang 2.

"This is not the first time firearms were found during JIM operations. This proves that the presence of foreigners in Malaysia has not just posed illegal immigrants issue but it also a threat to national security and sovereignty," he said.

During yesterday's raid, JIM enforcement team found a homemade rifle, three incomplete homemade rifles, a container containing ball bearings believed to be the bullets, and equipment to produce firearms.

Mustafar said the illegal workshop was located next to the foreign workers' quarters under the management of a country's leading plantation company.

During the raid, 81 foreign workers from Indonesia and Bangladesh were inspected and 52 of them were taken to the Kota Bharu Immigration enforcement office for failing to produce valid passports.

Further inspection found that 15 foreign workers had committed various offences under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 namely, staying in the country without a valid pass or permit and Section 15 (1) (c) of the same Act for overstaying, he added. — Bernama