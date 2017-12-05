- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Ireka's share price rise 7.50% on news of SSA with CRRC UT
Posted on 5 December 2017 - 11:44am
PETALING JAYA: Ireka Corp Bhd’s share price rose 7.50% this morning after it signed a share subscription agreement (SSA) with CRRC Urban Traffic (Europe) Co Ltd (CRRC UT).
At 10.57am, its share price was 4.5 sen or 7.50% higher at 64.5 sen with a total of 983,500 shares traded. The stock fell 1 sen or 1.64% to close at 60 sen yesterday with a total of 36,800 shares traded.
The SSA will see CRRC UT emerging as a substantial shareholder holding 8.48% equity interest. In addition, Ireka also signed a memorandum of understanding with CRRC UT to explore business opportunities.
CRRC UT is a member of the China-based CRRC Group, which manufactures rolling stock and rail related products and systems.
Ireka said the investment from the joint venture will provide the ideal opportunity to diversify into a number of new areas, in particular, urban traffic solutions and rail infrastructure related projects.