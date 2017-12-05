Johor state assembly elects Lim Pay Hen for senate

Posted on 4 December 2017 - 11:47pm Last updated on 5 December 2017 - 11:36am

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Legislative Assembly today passed a motion electing Datuk Lim Pay Hen for appointment as a member of the Dewan Negara.

The motion to appoint Lim as a senator for three years was proposed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and seconded by State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Md Jais Sarday.

Lim, 60, who was born and bred in Jementah, Segamat has contributed actively to the community, especially the Chinese community.

He had served as a special officer to former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin between 2009 and 2015, and was a Tangkak District Council member for 10 years.

Among the posts held by Lim were as Pagoh MCA division chairman, Pagoh and Ledang MCA secretary, as well as Johor MCA secretary MCA National Youth Executive Council member.

Lim served as a teacher between 1979 and 1993 at SJKC Chung Sun in Pagoh, SJKC Lian Hwa in Ledang and SM Alauddin Riayat Shah, Pagoh.

He then joined private sector as director of Commercial Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd and Forest Fine Foods (M) Sdn Bhd since 2015. — Bernama