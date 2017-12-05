Man gets five years jail for burglary of Judge's home

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was sentenced to five years jail by the sessions court here today for breaking into the house of Federal Court Judge Datuk Balia Yusof Wahi, and stealing items worth RM11,300.

Judge Shamsudin Abdullah passed the jail sentence on Ahmad Norfais Ishak, 22, after the lorry attendant pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered him to be jailed from the date of arrest on Oct 23.

Ahmad Norfais broke into the house through a toilet window in a room and stole items including three Nikon cameras, Go Pro and a laptop belonging to Datuk Balia Yusof, 65, all worth RM11,300 at the victim's house in Jalan Kent 4, here at 6.10am, on Oct 22.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Ernie Ahmad.

Nurakmal told the court, Datuk Balia returned home on Oct 22, at 10pm to find his reading room in a mess and the bathroom window open. After checking, he found some items missing and lodged a police report.

Investigations revealed that several fingerprints found at the scene matched the fingerprints of the accused and he was arrested the day after (Oct 23). Some of the victim's belongings were also recovered.— Bernama