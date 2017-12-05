Many national policies exist today because of Umno: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Many of the country's national policies today exist because of Umno, said party supreme council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

In a special mention on the national education system, the Rural and Regional Development Minister said many of the national policies were the result of motions that were debated during the Umno's annual general meeting.

"Directly and indirectly, the existence of the national education policy today is thanks to Umno and its struggle. It is indeed Umno that played a role (in introducing these policies).

"In fact, many other policies in the country today, including in policies to eradicate poverty, it was all mooted during Umno assembly, and the government implemented them.

"So, it is fair to say that Umno's role in the country is quite huge," he told reporters after launching Mara Foundation's Back to School programme, on the sidelines of the 71st Umno general assembly, here, today.

Under the programme, Umno will be contributing 44,400 school bags worth RM1.8 million to those from the B40 (bottom 40% income) group from all 222 constituencies, by year-end.

On a claim that many of the party members were involved in ‘khalwat’ (close proximity) during the course of the one-week assembly, Ismail rubbished it as mere allegations without facts.

He was responding to former Klang Umno Puteri committee member Wan Asshima Kamaruddin’s statement on Monday that many cases of khalwat occurred every time Umno AGM took place.

“How could she possibly know others were doing khalwat? Unless she’s the one doing it. After leaving the party, only now she’s telling this? If she was sincere, she would have opened her mouth back then.

“I think, if there are no facts, then it must not be trusted. Because even before this, I have never heard of khalwat taking place, be it among the Puteris or the Pemudas,” he said.