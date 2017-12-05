More than 21,000 chronic patients waiting for organs: Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: As of Oct 31, there are 21,778 chronic patients as well as those suffering stage four organ failure, in the waiting list for organ donation.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said most of these patients (21,759) were suffering from kidney problems, 8 are hepatic patients, four heart patients, three lung problems and four need heart and lungs.

"As of Oct 31, the number of organ donation pledges stood at 401,242 people. But although the number of people who had pledged their organs had increased, it only represents 1.3% of the total population in the country," he said during the question-and-answer session at the Senate here today.

Subramaniam was replying to a question from Senator Chandra Mohan S Tambirajah who wanted to know the number of chronic patients and the number of donors who have registered with the National Transplant Resource Centre.

Subramaniam said various efforts had been made to increase the number of organ donors since the ministry introduced the Organ Donation Awareness Campaign Strategic Plan 2012.

He said this included targeting the younger generation as the main group to ensure donations in the long-term as well as continued efforts to overcome the misconception among the public about organ donation after death. — Bernama