Mother pleads guilty to abusing son to death

Posted on 5 December 2017 - 12:44pm Last updated on 5 December 2017 - 03:57pm

BUTTERWORTH: A 26-year-old mother has pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court to abusing her 15-month-old son who succumbed to his injuries.

The accused whom the court only identified as Nisa pleaded guilty after a translator read the charge to her before Sessions Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

The accused, who appeared calm, insisted on pleading guilty after the translator informed her about the consequences of being convicted.

According to the charge, the housewife had allegedly neglected her son, Kong Chaw Wan, and physically abused him, which eventually led to his death.

The incident allegedly took place at Paya Layar, Kepah in Kepala Batas about 4.30pm on Nov 22 of this year.

The accused was charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 for abuse and exposing a child to injury where she faces a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum 20-year prison term upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Roslina Idris prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

Nisa's husband was present in court during today's proceedings.

Roslina did not offer bail to the accused but Noor Aini had asked the accused if there was any request for bail.

Nisa replied that she was not keen to apply for bail.

Noor Aini fixed Jan 5 next year for submissions of the chemical and post-mortem reports.