Najib provides GE14 rallying cry during closed-door party meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: While the date of the 14th General Election (GE14) largely remains a mystery, a rallying call by Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has set the tone for members to march as a united force marching towards the national polls.

In a closed-door presidential mandate to key party leaders, Najib expressed his message to all Umno members – put aside internal conflicts and set their sights on a victorious campaign in the upcoming election.

With the road to the highly-anticipated polls entering its last mile, as described by members, many believe that the party has done enough preparation to put Umno, and Barisan Nasional, at the pinnacle of GE14.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the mandate from Najib was a clear message for members to place the upcoming election above everything else.

"Now is the last mile, and at this time we need to be in full spirit, close ranks and ensure that our focus is not on party election, but on GE14," he said.

"What was being stressed by the president is for us to put the party importance above that (of) individuals or certain other quarters," he added, when met by reporters after attending the presidential mandate at Putra World Trade Centre.

Umno Wanita chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said the messages delivered by Najib in the closed-door event had managed to raise the spirit of members in facing the GE14.

She said Najib had placed huge hopes on the party machinery, especially the women's wing to become the voice of the party at the grassroots level and to woo support from the rakyat.

"We accept the challenge tasked to us by the president. His speech was full in spirit and he had reminded us that GE14 is everything. He had also asked for all members to ensure that there is unity among us," she added.

Umno veteran Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib believes that the party is ready to enter the election in full force at any time.

"I can see that the spirit is high. There is a little fine tuning that needs to be done here and there. In terms of unity and direction, it is there," he said.

"The president had called for the machinery to be well prepared. Set aside the major issues and remove the minor issues. That was the battle cry made by the president," he added.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the president had reminded the party that there should be no more internal conflicts, be it at the state or division level.

"We need to face the general election with a common denominator, which is to show to the voters that we are well prepared," he said.