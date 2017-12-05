Navara Black Series introduced

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) today launched the new Nissan Navara “Black Series” with an array of exterior enhancements, “flaunting an undeniable attitude that commands attention to The Ultimate Pickup”.

Available for VL, V and SE variants, the Black Series refers to all blacked-out componentry, including an edgy new matte black front grille, headlamp eye lid covers, blackout front bumper, matte black fog lamp covers, side mirror covers, front and rear overfenders, and sport bar in black finish for the cargo bed; while combination black leather seats add an unexpected luxury to its spacious interior.

“Blacked-out componentry is the new trend and it certainly makes the new Nissan Navara - Black Series stand out. With its aggressive and stylish look, we believe this will be a popular variant for pickup buyers in Malaysia”, said ETCM director of sales and marketing, Christopher Tan.

The Navara remains unchanged in delivering a dynamic driving performance. The VL variant has a 2.5 litre turbo intercooler diesel engine that outputs 187.4hp and 450Nm of torque, and fitted with a first-in-class seven-speed automatic transmission with manual mode for smoother acceleration. It is the first Japanese pickup in Malaysia with multi-link rear suspension system that offers SUV levels of driving comfort and handling. It is also the only pickup with “Zero Gravity Inspired Seats” that helps eliminate driver fatigue on long distance drives.

The Black Series componentry are factory fitted and includes a three-year or 100,000km warranty (whichever comes first). The prices are:

For Peninsular Malaysia

2.5 VL Auto: RM124,800.

2.5 V Auto: RM115,800.

2.5 SE Auto: RM108,800.

For Sarawak and Sabah

2.5 VL Auto: RM126,800.

2.5 V Auto: RM117,800.

2.5 SE Auto: RM110,800

For Pulau Langkawi

2.5 VL Auto: RM118,600.

2.5 V Auto: RM110,000.

2.5 SE Auto: RM103,500.

For Labuan

2.5 VL Auto: RM119,600.

2.5 V Auto: RM111,000.

2.5 SE Auto: RM104,500.

*On-the-road price, GST included (except Langkawi and Labuan) and without Insurance.

Take on the galaxy!

ETCM has also kicked-off Round 2 of its Year End Campaign, offering customers who purchase a Nissan the chance to win a “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” themed holiday trip to Croatia.

Themed “Take Home a Nissan and Take on the Galaxy”, impressive rebates and savings of up to RM8,000 for selected Nissan models, plus the continuation of RM1 promotion for premium accessory package* and rebates of up to RM6,500* are offered.

Members of the public are invited to visit Nissan showrooms, test drive carnival and roadshows to experience the new Navara - Black Series and the Star Wars: The Last Jedi-themed excitement and deals at the following venues:

Test drive carnival dates

- Dec 9-10: ETCM Petaling Jaya, ETCM Kuantan, ETCM Seremban, ETCM Butterworth, Imago Times Square, Kota Kinabalu, Vivacity Megamall, Kuching.

- Dec 16-17: ETCM Sitiawan, ETCM Batu Pahat, ETCM Sandakan.

Roadshow dates

- Dec 1-25: MidValley Megamall (South Court), Kuala Lumpur.

- Dec 4-10: Vivacity Megamall, Kuching.

- Dec 8-10: Imago Times Square, Kota Kinabalu.

- Dec 14-17: Kuantan City Mall, Kuantan.

* Terms and conditions apply