Pharmaniaga to spend RM100m to develop halal and cost effective vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR: Pharmaceutical player Pharmaniaga Bhd will spend RM100 million over a period of five years to develop halal and cost-effective vaccines for the public.

This was announced after the company signed a collaboration agreement with Technology Depository Agency (TDA) and India-based Hilleman Laboratories today.

Hilleman is a vaccine research organization.

Under the partnership, Pharmaniaga said it will establish the halal vaccines manufacturing facility in the country, conduct clinical trials, manage regulatory matters and facilitate products’ commercialisation.

“We already have the building located at our existing plant in Puchong. Now we are just going to put the facilities in, which include all the equipments,” Pharmaniaga’s Managing Director Datuk Farshila Emran told reporters at the ceremony.

“We are hoping that we can have the facility (ready) between two to three years from now and by then we can start to produce the vaccine,” she added, noting the group will use its own cash to fund the initiative.