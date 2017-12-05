Police identify foreigners involved in gangsterism at 'pasar borong' KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are in the midst of identifying foreigners who have joined several groups of gangsters linked to extortion, especially involving traders in the city's 'pasar borong' here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said an operation would be conducted to rope in those individuals who had been identified, in the near future.

"We are gathering intelligence and require cooperation from the traders and public to identify members of the groups to eradicate extortion," he told reporters after the Community Policing Programme with Traders in the Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur, here today.

He said foreigners at the area were believed to have joined gangster groups which had long existed in the market area.

Nevertheless, Mazlan noted that from January to Nov 30, a total of 60 crime cases were recorded in the area as compared to 131 cases last year. — Bernama