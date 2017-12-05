Prestariang signs on INCS and Dell Global Business for SKIN project

PETALING JAYA: Prestariang Bhd has appointed In Continu Et Services (INCS) as its strategic technology partner to perform the works and services in the implementation of Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional (SKIN).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said Prestariang Tech Services Sdn Bhd (PTECH) has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the development phase (MOA-DP) with INCS.

Under this MoA, PTECH agreed to appoint INCS to plan, study, design, develop, customise, supply, deliver, install, configure, integrate/interface, test, commission, support and provide warranty for the comprehensive and integrated solution for specified modules.

PTECH also signed a letter of intent (LOI) with INCS to appoint INCS as its service provider to provide onshore and offshore maintenance services and to define the salient terms of the conditional memorandum of agreement for the maintenance services phase (MOA-MSP).

INCS is a subsidiary of Imprimerie Nationale S.A. and a member of Groupe Imprimerie Nationale (IN Group).

Prestariang had on March 28, 2017 entered into a heads of agreement with Thales Communications & Security SAS and Thales Malaysia Sdn Bhd for the proposed implementation of SKIN.

In a separate filing, Prestariang said Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd (PSKIN) has entered into a teaming agreement with Dell Global Business Center Sdn Bhd to participate in the SKIN project. The two parties agreed to collaborate and co-operate on a confidential basis to mutually agree on the workshare, scope of works and price, and will enter into a subcontractor agreement.