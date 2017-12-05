Prizes for BHPetrol contest winners

WINNERS of the “BHPetrol Touch ‘n Go Reload and Win” promotion got their prizes from Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) recently.

The promotion, which ran from Aug 30 to Sept 30 at participating BHPetrol service stations with Touch ‘n Go reload facility, rounded up 44 winners in total. Ten winners took home the main prize packages which include a year’s supply of free petrol worth RM3,600, Touch ‘n Go card with RM1,000 reload value, SmartTag and Touch ‘n Go “TimeTraveller” smart watches. Meanwhile, 34 other winners enjoyed with the consolation prizes consisting of the Touch ‘n Go smart watch each.

During the promotion period, every Touch ‘n Go cards reloaded with minimum value of RM50 received free RM3 BHPetrol e-voucher per transaction. The e-vouchers were redeemable with minimum purchase of RM20 Infiniti petrol and customers are automatically qualified for contest participation.

“This is the first time we had a joint promotion with Touch ‘n Go and the response received was very good. Our exciting offer managed to attract many new customers as well as our loyal customers to reload and pump at BHPetrol. We hope the prizes will be useful to the winners in their daily travelling needs.” said BHPetrol retail marketing manager, Baba Tan.