Reopening of Malacca monorail draws more tourists

MALACCA: For this school holiday season, the public, especially parents, does not want to miss out on the opportunity to go on Malacca monorail rides with their children.

In an observation conducted by Bernama today, domestic and foreign tourists were found lining up as early as 10am for monorail rides, which resumed operations yesterday.

The 1.6km monorail line along the Malacca River was built at a cost of RM16.5 million, connecting Taman Rempah to the Hang Tuah Station on Jalan Bunga Raya. However, due to a series of technical problems in 2013, its services were temporarily suspended.

A visitor who came on holiday with her family and friends, Mona Liza Mohd Yusop, 53, said as a person born and bred in the state, she felt proud that Malacca now had another tourist attraction and hoped that attention would be given to safety aspects to ensure that previous technical incidents did not recur.

The tickets for the monorail service which operates daily from 10am to 10pm are priced at RM10, for all ages, for the first month of promotion. The tickets can be purchased on the first floor of the Jalan Tun Ali Monorail Station.

Services have also been extended to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. — Bernama