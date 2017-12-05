Robbers posing as police rob and handcuff family of four

SHAH ALAM: Three robbers posing as the police gained access into a house in Section 7 here before relieving its occupants of a car and valuables on Monday.

The three crooks who are believed to be in their 30's had gone to the house at about 4.50am and on identifying themselves as policemen, they demanded to be allowed in on the pretext of looking for a wanted person.

The unsuspecting victims comprising of a woman and her three children aged between 20 and 50 did as "ordered" and the "cops" stepped into the house.

As they ransacked the house, one of them brandished a handgun at the victim.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said today that after bundling portable computers, cellphones and jewellery, the robbers handcuffed the victims and escaped in the family's car, a Honda Insight bearing the registration plate WU 6553.

He said police went to the house on being alerted and freed the handcuffed victims.

Mazlan said police have raised two photofits of the robbers and urged those with information that can lead investigators to the crooks to contact Selangor police or the nearest police station.