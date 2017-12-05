Rubber tapper fined RM1,600 for hurting sister

KUALA LUMPUR: A rubber tapper was fined RM1,600 in default two months' jail by the magistrate's court here today for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his younger sister using a curtain rod last Saturday.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman imposed the fine on G. Kalidasan, 24, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence, together with another still at large, against his 21-year-old sister, Saraswathy, causing her to suffer injuries on her head and knees.

Kalidasan paid the fine.

He committed the offence at a house in Sentul here, at 5pm on Dec 2 and was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years with fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim prosecuted, while Kalidasan was not represented. — Bernama