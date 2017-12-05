Sabah, Sarawak separationists can be severely punished: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned that severe action will be taken against those who call for the secession of states from the federation.

In relation to the calls by certain parties for Sabah and Sarawak's separations from Malaysia, Zahid, who is also the Home Minister stressed that such movement was against the spirit of Federal Constitution.

He said it was indeed the will of the people of the Borneo states to remain within the federation, which was established through an agreement in 1963.

"It is this playing with fire that may lead to anarchy and national instability. As has been observed, when the people fight, others reap the profit.

"Let us not reach the point where we suffer due to the intervention of foreign ploys and incitement," Zahid said when opening the Umno Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings assemblies at Putra World Trade Centre here.

Zahid, who is the party's vice president stressed that the subversive act takes place when there are leaders who are trapped in the ploy of political masterminds.

He added such sentiment is a serious crime and the authorities will not be hesitated to take action against the perpetrators.

"These people are bankrupt of ideas and souls. Because of their political lust and greed, serving these puppeteers, they are willing to be pawns on a chessboard.

"I want to remind them that this Is a very serious crime and they can be severely punished. Nobody is above the law. Why must this be allowed to happen?," Zahid said.