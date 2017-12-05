School bus fares to increase in the new term

IPOH: When the new school term begins next month, parents will have to dig deep into their pockets to pay for the imminent increase in school bus fares.

The 18,000 bus operators are not in favour of the hike but they have little choice as operating costs have gone up.

The Federation of Malaysian School Bus Operators Association president Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof said based on feedback from members nationwide, fares had to be increased.

"The hike could be between RM10 and RM20 ... it will depend on the mutual agreement with the operators and parents," he told reporters after attending the federation's sixth AGM, here today.

"Members want to avoid increasing the fare but they are finding it difficult to operate with rising cost.

"The 50 to 80% hike in spare parts is the major problem ... dealers blame the weakening ringgit for the increase.

"We have no choice but to pay for it ... bus operators have to provide these services.

"What I understand now is that parents in the city pay between RM80 and RM100, while it is RM60 for rural areas.

"Since the fares were deregulated on Jan 1, 2015, it is has been an open market ... operators and parents will come to terms," he added.

The association also put forward several proposals to the government to help them overcome their difficulties.

Mohd Rofik said among the proposed measures are an increase of the diesel subsidy by RM1, similar to the amount given to fishermen.

"We have been asking for the subsidy since 2014," he added.

Currently bus operators pump fuel at subsidised rates of 20 cents per litre.

They also want the government to increase the 570 litres subsidy for buses to 3,000 litres a month.