Security forces hunt down 'Two Brothers' gang member

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysian and Philippine security forces are hunting down another member of the kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) 'Remy' or 'Two Brothers' gang.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the gang, comprising 11 members, were active in cross-border crime in the country's waters in 2014 til 2015.

"Four of the members have been shot dead by Philippine security forces while one was shot dead by Malaysian security forces in the waters off Silam, Lahad Datu yesterday.

"Another five have been caught by Philippine security forces while one is still at large," he told reporters after closing a programme called, "Have Ex-Policeman Serve As Neighborhood Safety Leaders," here today.

From the information received, he said, the suspect was currently in the southern Philippines, but regularly entered Malaysia's waters.

"We believe the suspect has joined another KFR group, disguising as a fisherman," he said.

Meanwhile, Ramli said the programme was an initiative under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) to form a collaboration with retired policemen as the 'eyes and ears for the police' at their respective residences to curb crime.

"We urge police retirees to register as Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) members so that it would be easier for them to channel information speedily and know how to upload information, photos, videos and scene of incident to the police," he said. — Bernama