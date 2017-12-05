Suhakam to organise Human Rights Day Festival this Sunday

Posted on 5 December 2017 - 05:38pm Last updated on 5 December 2017 - 06:12pm

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will be organising a Human Rights Day Festival this Sunday at Sunway Velocity Mall in conjunction with the Human Rights Day 2017 celebration.

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail (pix) said the objective of the celebration is to promote human rights through education and awareness programmes.

There will be various activities lined-up on that day, including a variety of exhibition booths related to human rights and other interesting performances.

Razali and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Paul Low are scheduled grace the festival and launch it at 12pm.

For more information on the celebration, please visit www.suhakam.org.my.