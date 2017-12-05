Tata Motors define new brand identity

AS part of the company’s transformation journey undertaken in 2016, Tata Motors commenced a comprehensive project to articulate its corporate branding. Based on a thorough analysis of the existing and the desired future state of the company, Tata Motors has defined its new brand identity as “Connecting Aspirations” across 46 markets, internationally.

“Connecting Aspirations, as the new defining maxim, represents the personality of the brand as an interconnected system of mobility solutions; that are intelligent, perceptive, warm and expressive. It’s a symbolic tagline that represents the company’s past, present and future. It is humble yet bold, a statement as well as a challenge. It will define the way Tata Motors communicates with its internal as well as external stakeholders, and work as an all-encompassing guiding principle across business units,” the company stated.

* In Malaysia, Tata vehicles are exclusively distributed by DRB-Hicomn Commercial Vehicles Sdn Bhd (DHCV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRB-HICOM Berhad.

Speaking on the company’s newly defined brand identity, Tata Motors Ltd head of international business (commercial vehicles), Rudrarup Maitra, said: “We are delighted to announce our new Corporate Brand Identity across global markets. Today, the new age consumer seeks specific forms of self-expression, purpose and connect; through technology and experiences in the ecosystems they choose to create. Through ‘Connecting Aspirations’, it is our endeavour to now translate the form and intent of our new brand promise into implementation, which is visible and emotional. Tata Motors has always kept customers and their aspirations at the heart of its business, and has repeatedly pioneered innovative mobility solutions that have always been the benchmark in the commercial vehiclele industry for several product segments.”

The company added that driven by passion and imagination, Tata Motors has introduced enriching offerings in line with customer aspirations and continues to stand strong as a symbol of innovation and disruption for its customers. The acquisition of every Tata Motors vehicle, regardless of segment, marks an important milestone in the realisation of a bigger, much-coveted aspiration or dream.

“Representing the Company’s commitment to take personalization to the next level, ‘Connecting Aspirations’ defines Tata Motors as a brand that intuitively understands people and imagines mobility in all its forms.”