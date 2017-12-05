Teen drowns at Paya Biru lake near Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BARU: A 16-year-old boy was found drowned in a lake at Paya Biru, Felda Lok Heng Selatan near Kota Tinggi today.

Kota Tinggi District Police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said the body of Muhammad Faez Salahuddin, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Johor Jaya 2 here, was located by a search and rescue (S&R) team at 1.45am.

"Muhammad Faez was reported missing around 4pm yesterday while swimming with seven friends in the lake at a recreational spot," he said when contacted here today.

Ahsmon said the S&R operation for Muhammad Faez was mounted by personnel from Bandar Penawar Police Station and Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department.

He said torrents of water had earlier gushed down the lake from the nearby hill following heavy rain. — Bernama